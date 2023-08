Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Yashwant Rao announce that if Aayush proves to be the culprit, he will be restricted from coming to the college. Well, Savi truly stands her ground, but Yashwant Rao wants some time to solve this case. Later on, we see Vandana Karmakar aka Sayli Salunkhe again come to guide Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as well as promote her new show, Batein Kuch Ankahee Si. Let's see if Savi ever takes a step back or fights like her Aai. Later on, we see Aayush and his friends again trouble Savi, and she finally leaves from the class. On the other side Ishaan saw that Savi was not in her class, so he asked everybody about her, but no one told him the truth. On the other side, we see that, finally, Avani told all the truth to Ishaan. Well, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) is really angry, and finally all the truth came out in front of everybody. Now let's see: What will the Bhosle family do? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan stands with Savi; will he finally get her justice?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaan clearly saying that he will give Savi justice, but Akka Saheb again manipulates Ishaan and says that he must take his step back, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan listen to his heart or his Akka Saheb? Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting as Ishaan finally supports Savi (Bhavika Sharma). Let's see where the story of Ishaan and Savi goes from here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love the latest track as Savi fights for her self-respect. She wants justice, and we finally see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) with her, but Yashwant Rao makes a plan for how everything will be solved. Well, we may see in the future that, because of his college reputation, Yashwant Rao Bhosle will announce that Ishaan will marry Savi, and she will get her respect. Let's see if his decision will completely change Ishaan's life, but because of his sisters and his college reputation, he will agree to marry Savi. But will Savi be ready for this? Let's see what will happen in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin.