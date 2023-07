Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani go to Harini's home to give an invitation to her in-laws, which Vinu is totally changing as he always taunts Savi and gets restricted to her, and we also see that the Chavan family did not support her. Well, we see Ishaa Mam again realize to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) that this is all about her future. Well, we see that one mam explained every truth about Samriddh, and on the other side, we see Reeva (Sumit Singh) has get a chance to get the admission to London College, and her mother and father insist that she will break her marriage with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and complete her dream. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Reeva and Sav will both break up. And what about Ishaan? Will he ever forget Reeva and move on in his life? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Destiny brings Ishaan and Savi closer, will Ishaan forget Reeva?

Reeva and Savi choose their career