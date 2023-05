Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) clearly tells Satya (Harshad Arora) that he should stay away from her. But Satya will decide to confess his feelings on the occasion of Vatsavitri Pooja. Let's wait to see if Sai will accept his proposal or not. Later, we will see Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) reach out to Virat (Neil Bhatt) at Sai's house to give her a gift, but what about Sai? Will she accept this gift because she knows that Virat will give her a saree? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Sai to observe Vat Savitri fast for Satya? Will Sai choose responsibility over love?

Virat will going to marry third time

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see an interesting twist where the police commissioner will call Satya Sai and Virat to honour them. Now Sai (Ayesha Singh)has to choose between Virat's love and Satya's responsibility. Well, viewers speculate that Sai will choose her responsibility, as she is the daughter of an honest police commissioner, so she always makes her responsibility a priority. Later, we can see an interesting twist when we see Bhavani talk to Virat about marrying someone else because Sai has married Satya(Harshad Arora) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) left Virat, so she wants Virat (Neil Bhatt) to also take the step to move on. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh responds to fan asking to make reel with Neil Bhatt; netizens call her savage [Watch]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see a major twist when Virat will again try to get back Sai as he decides to marry someone else because he thinks Sai will get jealous and again come to him, but viewers speculate that this will not happen because Sai will never break Satya's heart as we will see Sai and Satya going to take their relationship to the next level and also amba wants their heir of the house. The viewers were waiting to see the twist when Sai and Satya finally took their relationship forward. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya is afraid of losing Sai; will he be able to confess his feelings?