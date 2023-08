Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see all the truth revealed in front of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) , and he wants to get justice for Savi. Later on, we see Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao being very scared about how they can solve their problems. Well, they are very scared of what MLA will do with them because Aayush is the son of MLA, and he is very dangerous. Well, we see Akka Saheb go and talk with Ishaan and also manipulate him. If he does anything, then the college will suffer. Now let's see what Ishaan does. Well, Kiran (Shakti Aanand) taunted Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for whatever allegations she made against Aayush. But Harini is with her sister. Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin comes with an interesting track: What will Savi do to get justice? Also Read - TRP report week 32 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Anupamaa rules

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the MLA goons come to blackmail Savi as he offers her money as well as home, but they want that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) take her case back, but Savi calmly tells him to go and tells his saheb that she is Savi Chavan, the daughter of late ASP Virat Chavan and Sai Chavan, and she will never fear about anything. But he brings out the knife and shows her that if she does not take her case back, they will kill her. Well, it is very dramatic and fully filled with action. Let's see if Ishaan supports Savi or if the goons succeed in hurting her.

Tha goons blackmails Savi