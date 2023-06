Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Savi (Aria Sarkaria)wait for the boarding, where we see flights are getting delayed, but we also see the Chavan family also going to Mumbai for holidays. Later on, we see Sai with all the Chavan family ready to take off, and the terrorist will finally execute his plan. We also see that the terrorist Ramakant will also sit on this plane. Later on, we see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) feel something strange, like this may be her last journey, and suddenly we see the flight gets hijacked. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Virat save his family as well as his kids? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to sign their first endorsement deal as a couple? [Exclusive]

Satya will also take a stand to save Savi

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see a plane get hijacked and the terrorist will point his gun at Sai, but we all know that Sai (Ayesha Singh) is a fighter, and now she has to save her family because in this plane, her family, her kids are there. We see Sai will make a plan to save them, and on the other side, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) will also take a stand to save Savi. Well, this is the most emotional track for the viewers. Well, we may see in this mission that Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) again make one team, and we may see that finally they win, but they lose their lives. We may see in this upcoming track that it is going to be full of excitement and action, where finally every passenger will be saved, and we may see in the last moment that Sai and Virat finally confesse their feelings to each other, and we see their love story be always memorable for the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that the story is all set to take a new leap, where we may see once new characters that are going to play in the show get introduced nin a grand way. It might be possible that Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma will be the next 'IT' couple like Virat and Sai in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.