Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: on the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, see a very beautiful track as Vatsavitri fast is celebrated in this show, where we see Satya (Harshad Arora) gift her a saree and tell her to wear it as Satya loves her and he decides to confess his feelings to her. As we see, Viranayak (Tanmoy Rishi) also came to meet Sai (Ayesha Singh), and he also gifted her a saree, which he wants Sai to wear. Now Sai has two modes, which she chooses: Sai will give her child priority, and she wears a saree that was gifted by Vinayak. Also Read - TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa twists boost ratings, Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin loses second spot [Check TOP 10 shows]

Sai will never choose Virat's love

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Virat (Neil Bhatt)is going to know the reason why Sai is gets married to Satya (Harshad Arora), and he will apologize to Sai,(Ayesha Singh) and he wants Sai to come again into her because of Patralekha being left. Sai is thinking of coming back with Virat, but what about Satyai? Will Sai break his heart? Well, viewers speculate that Sai will never choose virat love as she is the wife of Satya. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Virat plans to get married for the third time only to make Sai jealous.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see an interesting twist: we see history repeat itself, and now the story is all about the love triangle between Sai, Satya, and Virat, but viewers speculate that this time Sai and Satya will reunite because Sai will never leave Satya, and soon we will see a new twist when Sai will also fall in love with Satya. and soon we will also see the most interesting twist when finally the truth comes out in front of everybody that Satya is the son of late Nagesh Chavan and he is the stepbrother of Virat, and Sai is going to take a stand for Satya and fight to get back his rights in the Chavan family. Satya will also get his name because he is also the son of the Chavan family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Sai to observe Vat Savitri fast for Satya? Will Sai choose responsibility over love?