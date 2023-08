In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) lost while remembering his Aai and Reeva, and finally, Savi wins the basketball match, and we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) now gets admitted to college. But there are going to be many more interesting tracks that Yashwant brings with a major twist that he and Akka Saheb decide to again destroy the dreams of Savi ,just as they destroyed the dreams of ishaa, and we see they come with one condition that Savi has to marry with ishaan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaa support Savi in getting married with Ishaan? Let's see what happens in the next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan and Savi give in and get married, but will they ever fall in love?

In the future tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see many twists and turns along the way. Well, we see in the promo that Savi and Ishaan will marry. As we all know, they cannot love each other; they only did this wedding out of compulsion. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist that will happen after the wedding of Ishaan and Savi. It might be possible that after the wedding of Ishaan and Savi, everything will be fine at Bhosle House, and we may also see how Savi brings her Ishaa Mam to this house and gets all the respect from her family. Let's wait to see the further story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.