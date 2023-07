Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the Chavan family financially suffering and Omkar leaving them. Later on, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma)is a responsible girl and will take care of her family. She will manage her studies as well as her family. Later on, we see Aditi Mam finally giving admission to Savi in Bhosle University. After a long time, we see Bhavani calling Savi Jungli Mulgi, like she always called Sai. Well, let's wait to see the twist: Will Savi complete her dream or not? On the other side, Shanta Bai calls Bhavani, and gives her the good news that the family has liked Savi for marriage. Will Savi say yes to wedding? Let's see the twist and how many difficulties are in the way of Savi's dream. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani adamant to get Savi married; history to repeat with Reeva turning villain like Pakhi?

Savi breaks Ishaan's car window



In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Reeva and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) are in love. They both confess their feelings to each other, and now Reeva and Ishaan are in love, and we see a major twist with Reeva and Ishaan going in a car, where we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) breaking Ishaan's car window, and she will take help of him and reach Bhosle University. Well, we see that Savi's first exam has started. Well, finally, they all meet by coincidence, and now their lives will also become complicated. It’s all destiny. Let's see whom they will love with and marry. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting and entertaining. Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the best shows on television, as we all saw how Sai, Virat, Satya and Pakhi spread their charm in the show. Now Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh have taken up the charge post leap and will spread entertainment and drama in the show. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani makes Savi's life a living hell; forces her to get married

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see a more interesting track where we may see that Savi is going to marry because of her family pressure, but we also see that a misunderstanding is created here when Ishaan thinks that he is marrying Reeva but marries Savi instead. Ishaan and Savi then decide to sacrifice their lives for the happiness of their family.