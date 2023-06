Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Biju Kaka talks with Sai (Ayesha Singh) about his past but does not clarify the name of the woman he loved. Later on, we see that Biju Kaka will come with Saion a regular checkup, where she finds that he suffers from a brain tumor. Now Sai will cryand will not understand what she can do. She reaches out to Virat, where she needs helpfrom him, and makes an effort to reunite Amba and Vijendra. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sneha Bhawsar clarifies relationship rumours with Vihaan Verma 'It affected me and my family a lot'

Vijendra Apologizes to Amba

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see an interesting track where wemay see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai make one team and start to reunite Amba and Vijendra, where we may see Sai (Ayesha Singh)perform Vijendra's surgery, and where she can request Amba that he have less time and if she can meet him one last time. Let's see what Amba does. We may see Ambarunning to the hospital to meet Vijendra, where we can see a twisting turn where Vijendra apologizes to her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Satya to sacrifice his love to see Sai and Virat together?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see during the Amba and Vijendra reunion mission,Sai and Virat also get very emotional and realize that they are made for each other; theycan't live without each other. Well, we may see Satya also realize that, and he can freeSai from his name-sake relationship, and finally we see Sai and Virat get married, but amajor twist is on the way where we may see Sai and Virat go for their honeymoon and theyhave a major accident, and they will die in the upcoming episodes. The Ghum Hai KisikeyPyaar Meiin soon takes a 20-year leap, and we can see Fahmaan Khan enter the show as thelead role of Vinayak, who is a young doctor. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting fortheupcoming track. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]