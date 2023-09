Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan hands over the divorce papers to his Aai, but Ishaa tells him everything about Yashwant Rao and Nishikant. Ishaan still misunderstands his Aai and believes his Kaka Saheb. Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) breaks down that all her relationships have broken, but Yashwant Rao (NImai Bali) gets very angry because Ishaa has now learnt the truth. Later on, we see Ashmita and Shikha trying to meet Ishaa at least once. We see goons follow Ishaa to kill her. And finally, we see that killer shoot Ishaa Mam, and Ishaan comes to save her. Well, we see Ishaan cry and call her Aai and rushes her to the hospital. Will Ishaa survive? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Yashwant Rao is scared of Ishaa exposing him, will he get rid of her before she takes an action?

Will Ishaa Survive?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) calls Savi to tell her that her Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi)is in the hospital, and Savi is shocked to hear the news. She reaches the hospital and enquires about her health and doctor tells her that she requires blood. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Ishaan donate his blood for his Aai? What will be Akka Saheb’s next plan? Will she stop coming in between the mother and son? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi puts her life at risk for Ishaa Mam; will Ishaan have a change of heart?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see so many interesting twists and turns as we finally see Ishaan's true emotions come out in front of his Aai, and we may see that Akka Saheb and Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) get scared to see Ishaan and Ishaa's closeness. Will this incident finally solve all the differences? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Surekha and Yashwant Rao's plan fails, will Ishaan find out the trith about his family?

Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows and viewers love the ‘tashan baazi’ between Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. Well, the latest track is very emotional, as we see Ishaa is in the hospital because of the killer who was given a contract to kill her by Savi’s ex-in-laws. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan finally find out the truth about the killer?