Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) gets ready for her sakharpuda, where we see Ishaa Mam arrives with proof that Samriddh is a womaniser and he is just a characterless boy, and Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) convinces Savi to cancel the wedding. Well, Savi promised her that she will manage to do so. On the other side, Ishaan also gets ready for his sakharpuda, where he waits for Reeva (Sumit Singh). Sadly, she cancels the sakharpuda. Well, Ishaan's heart is once again broken. How will he handle this truth? One side is Savi, and one side is Reeva. They both fight for their careers. Savi left her family, and Reeva sacrificed her love. Let's wait to see the twist: what will destiny decide for Reeva as well as Savi? We see Savi finally runs away from home.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaa man talking to her husband about the marriage of Savi, and Ishaan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan (Shakti Arora) marry Savi? Let's wait to see the upcoming twist. We see that Savi reached Bhosle College and talks with Ishaan, hoping that he would get her admitted to his college, but we also see that Ishaan hates Savi (Bhavika Sharma) because she chose career over family. But it might be possible that when Ishaan learns the truth about his mother, we may see Ishaan's father forcing him to marry Savi. Will fate finally bring them close to each other?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five Indian TV shows. First, we see how Sai and Virat get married with compulsion, and then they became an immortal couple. Now, we have to see the journey of Savi and Ishaan how their love story will become the best.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see an interesting twist and turn when Ishaan and Savi will get married and Savi will reach her house to take the blessings of her elders. Well, we have to wait to see the reaction of Bhavani as well as Vinayak, and soon the journey of Savi and Ishaan will start. Well, it might be possible that Ishaan will marry Savi to take revenge from her as well as his mother.