Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the plane gets highjacked by terrorist, and in this flight, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and all the family members of Virat are stuck. Later, we see terrorists call Virat (Neil Bhatt)and tell him to bring Ramakant Bhau, and then he will leave everyone. On the other side, we see ACP stop Virat, but he asks him to please give him permission to go. The latest track is full of action and twists; we see they are even not giving water to anyone. Viewers are really excited to see the upcoming twist. Well, Virat is also thinking about his family his kids; he feel that it is his last mission. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat come together and save everyone's life; they make their love immortal while dying.

Will Sai save Vinu and Savi?