Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi get blackmailed by the goons, and finally Ishaan (Shakti Arora) calls her in the cabin where her friends advised her to take the case back as they are very dangerous, but we see Ishaan make Savi understand that he supports her. But Savi misunderstands Ishaan; she thinks that the goons have been sent by Ishaan or Yashwant Rao, but Ishaan clearly said that he would not send any goons, and we see Yashwant Rao getting nervous as he had sent the goons. Well, Ishaan scolds MLA, and Aayush warns Ishaan not to talk to his father like that because of this Savi, who is nothing in front of him; she is just a small town girl. But Savi (Bhavika Sharma) instigates Aayush, and finally he says everything in front of the board members. Well, Aayush gets angry, and he is trying to slap Savi, but Ishaan saves her, and finally Aayush gets suspended and this gives justice to Savi. Now we have to see the twist. What will Yashwant Rao do?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Aayush apologize to Savi, and he wants one chance. Let's see if Savi gives him a chance. Later on, Savi calls Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) and tells her everything about Ishaan (Shakti Arora) . Well, now it's time for Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to do something for Ishaan and Ishaa, and she says that she will change their hate relationship into love. Let's see, will Savi solve all the misunderstandings between mother and son?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top Hindi TV shows, as this show always gets the 3rd number in their TRP list. Well, viewers really like the romantic track as well as the action track, though this show is based on both. As Savi's late father, ASP Virat Chavan, also won so many battles and saved his country, now Savi also wants to become an IAS, and she also wants to fight for her country. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan also support Savi, just as Virat also supported Sai in the past? Let's see what happens.