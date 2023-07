In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) reached the airport to stop Reeva, but Reeva chose her career and said Ishaan should wait for her, but Ishaan angrily said to her that he would hate his Aai because his Aai also chose her career over her family, and now his love will also leave him; he will not wait for her. Well, Ishaan is completely broken. On the other side, Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) reached at her husband and made him understand that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is the best life partner for Ishaan. We have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan marry Savi? Let's see where the destiny of Savi and Ishaan goes. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan gets married to Savi to seek revenge from her and his mother?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, but viewers are a little upset with the on-going track because the story is repeating itself, but this time it has come on with a little bit of change in the promo for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We see that Ishaan and Savi get married; well, Savi is the girl who changes the perspectives of Ishaan, and we may see that he also understands all the truth as well as the situation of his mother and forgives her.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see an interesting twist and turn because Savi has to face many battles to complete her dream because there is one more Bhavani, Akka Saheb. She is exactly like Bhavani, but Akka Saheb also does not like that women should do work; she thinks that their birth is for being housewives. Well, viewers are waiting to see Savi's journey after her marriage.