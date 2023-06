Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see the situation getting worse as the plane has been hijacked by the terrorists. The goons have decided that they will release only 10 passengers. We see Sai asking everybody to please let the children go first. On the other side, we see Ashwini go to take Vinu and Savi (Aria Sarkaria). The terrorist sees them and fires a gun on Ashwini's arms. Later on, we see Karishma taking a baby in her arms and getting out of the plane. Well, the kids and every passenger are very stressed about their lives; they all think that their final moments have arrived. Once again Sai has to choose between two modes, who will she choose, Savi or Vinu, because terrorist is ready to release only one child of Sai (Ayesha Singh). But Savi is the real fighter, and Savi requests that Vinu get out of the plane. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma to play the leads post leap? Here's what we know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Virat (Neil Bhatt) go inside the plane, where we see one terrorist telling him that Sai (Ayesha Singh)is Virat's ex-wife and Satya's current wife. The upcoming track of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is very thrilling and action-packed, where we see the terrorist give Sai a gun and say, she has to choose between her love and her responsibility, and it might be possible she chooses Satya (Harshad Arora). Let's wait to see what happens.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that this is the final track featuring Sai and Virat and the story is all set to take leap. We will see Virat and Sai die and every family member gets separated because of the blast. We may see that in this last journey of the show, plane finally explodes, and one lady takes Savi with her, and we may see that she will take care of Savi like her mother. The future tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very interesting because new characters will create the magic in the show.