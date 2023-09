Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) gets angry at Savi (Bhavika Sharma) as Ishaa takes her complaint back against Vinu. He once again blames Savi, but this time Savi has nothing to say as she does not know about what happened. She rushes to meet Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) and ask her why she had taken her complaint back, but Ishaa makes her understands that Vinayak is also her student and she will not spoil his career. On the other side, Harini gets pregnant, and Kiran is very happy to hear that, but his intentions are cruel. He tries to molest Savi and warns her to keep her mouth shut. Well, Savi run away from Harini's house? Let's see if Savi tells Harini all the truth. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Ishaan gets Savi into trouble again, will he regret and save her?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Savi (Bhavika Sharma) fills out all the forms so that she will get one room at the hostel, but Kiran comes there and puts all the blame on her, saying that she is trying to molest him. Whom will Ishaan trust? A police inspector comes to save Savi and he will tell Yashwant Rao that he have to give her one room in the hostel. But Savi's life is full of struggle and once again she is stuck as Ishaan will throw her out of the hostel.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Savi is in danger. It might be possible that Savi gets kidnapped; later on, Shantanu calls Ishaan and scolds him and blames him for Savi's disappearance. The future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting and we will see if Ishaan (Shakti Arora) finds out about Savi. Will he regret about what he did?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows. And the latest track is all about the ‘tashan-baazi’ between Ishaan and Savi. The villain Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) and Mandar also want to settle their scores with Ishaa and Savi. Let's wait to see who is behind Savi’s kidnapping.