Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Yashwant Rao getting very angry as Ishaan (Shakti Arora) ruins his game plan. He apologizes to Akka Saheb for not supporting her. We see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) give Aayush one condition: that he will tell all the college about what he did with her, and finally she talks with Ishaan about Aayush. She will tell him that Aayush has realised his mistakes and will cancel his suspension. Well, Ishaan again misunderstands Savi. But Yashwant Rao is very happy that Savi took her complaint back. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi gets justice thanks to Ishaan, will she return the favour?

Savi will solve every misunderstanding between Ishaan ana Ishaa Mam

Ishaan is also really disturbed to see Ishaa's concern for Savi, and he calls Ishaa and informs her that her 'daughter' Savi is fine. In the next track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi calls Ishaa and informs her that she knows the truth of her and Ishaan's relationship. She asks Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) about her past, but Ishaa cannot tell anything to Savi. Later on, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tells herself that now she will do something for Ishaan and her Ishaa Mam; she will solve every misunderstanding between them. On the other side, we see Yashwant Rao and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) get ready for the welcome of the inspection incharge. It will be very interesting as the inspection incharge is Mrs Ishaa Bhosle. Well, now Savi is very happy to see her mam, but let's wait to see the twist: what will Ishaa do? Will she protect Bhosle College? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi is in danger, will she choose her dreams over her self respect?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love the latest track that finally sees Savi win her first battle and get justice. Now she has another mission in her hand: that she will reunite Ishaan and Ishaa Mam, but how long do we have to wait to see the twist? In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Yashwant Rao and Akka Saheb having to talk very politely with Ishaa as she is the inspector in charge. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the interesting twists and turns that are coming on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - TRP report week 32 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Anupamaa rules