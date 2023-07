Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Bhavani and Vinayak finally learn the truth that Savi runs away. Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) scolds Ashwini and Harini for not taking care of Savi. On the other side, we see Ishaan reach the airport, where he sees Reeva (Sumit Singh)taking selfies with her parents. Well, Ishaan's (Shakti Arora) Heart is totally broken. We have to wait to see the twist on how Ishaan will forget Reeva and start his life with Savi. Later on, we see that Samridhh's parents insult Bhavani, and he decides that they will find Savi. Later on, we see Akka Saheb once again instigate Ishaan about his mother, and she also tells Ishaan that love does not exist in this world. Ishaan will not believe in love. Savi reaches Ishaa Mam's house, and we have to wait to see the twist. Will Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) help Savi (Bhavika Sharma)take her out in this situation? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Tanvi Thakkar reveals the name of her newborn son, shares adorable picture

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaa reach her husband's home, where she requests one last time that Ishaan admit Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to their bhosle college, but will Ishaan agree? Let's see what happens. Well, we may see an interesting track where Ishaan's father agrees to admit Savi to his college, but he has one condition. He will clearly tell Ishaa that Savi should marry Ishaan (Shakti Arora). We have to wait to see the many interesting twists and turns that are soon to come in the show. Well, it might be possible that Ishaan and Savi will be ready to marry because of their situations. Well, soon we may see that Ishaan and Savi will marry. but what about Ishaan and Savi? Will they accept each other?