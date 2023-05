Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Aria Sarkaria) reaching Chavan Niwas for some time as Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) are out of town. After a long time, we will see Savi and Virat (Neil Bhatt) spend some quality time with each other. Savi tells him that Satya and Sai have gone out on their honeymoon. Later, we can see that the police committee will give a function in which they honor Satya, Virat and Sai. The police committee wants Amba give their lavani dance in front of everybody as she is the best dancer. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh trends amidst reports of exit from show post leap; fans slam makers saying, 'We are not ready to say goodbye'

Satya's real identity will come soon in front of everyone

In the upcoming track of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," we will see so many twists and turns when finally Satya's real identity will come in front of everyone. We will see Amba with her family members and Sai (Ayesha Singh)do the Lavani dance. She will meet Ninad not knowing that he is the brother-in-law of Bhavani (Kishori Shahane). Viewers speculate that Ninad is the father of Satya (Harshad Arora), will he accept Satya as a son? As we all saw in earlier episodes, how can Ninad ignore Ashwini? Let's wait to see what Sai will do when she learns the truth about Ninad.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," we will see that Bhavani finally learns the truth about why her sister ran away, and we will see an interesting track when Bhavani apologizes to Amba. She is the one who brings Satya to her house and gives him all his rights as a member of the Chavan family. Well, viewers speculate that Bhavani will change completely, but what about Ashwini and Virat? Do they also accept Satya and forgive Ninad? In the coming story of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see all the people involved with Satya and his past.