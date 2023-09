Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 22: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Surekha taunts Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) that she will snatch everything away from Ishaan (Shakti Arora). Ishaa gets tensed but Shikha and Ashmita come to meet her and also tell Shantanu to take care of her. On the other side, Harini comes back home but Kiran warns Savi to say anything. But finally, Savi decides to leave from there and live in the college hostel. Will Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get a room or will she again face a new challenge? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin September spoiler: Savi gets kidnapped, will Ishaan realize his mistakes and regret?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally gets a room, but Kiran comes and accuses Savi of molesting him. It is quite surprising that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will not support Savi. Suddenly one police officer comes there and saves Savi from this problem. But who is he? Is someone going to enter into Savi's life? Viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twists and turns on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the childhood friend of her father, Mr. Kadam, enters Savi's life like a saviour. He will slap Kiran and take him to the police station, and Kiran may accept his fault. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular TV shows and always maintains its spot on the TRP list. Now, there is a new twist where Mr Kadam has entered Savi's life and with his life, she may also save Harini from domestic violence.