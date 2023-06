Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see plane gets hijacked and Virat (Neil Bhatt), Satya (Harshad Arora) and Sai (Ayesha Singh)are all stuck in plane. We see the terrorist give a gun to Sai and tell her to fire either Satya or Virat. Now what will Sai do? We see Sai point the gun at herself because she cannot choose between Satya or Virat. Well, the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very emotional as all the family members will be trapped in the plane. Expect a lot of drama inside. Satya convinces Sai to please go to Virat. The situation is getting very complicated in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Satya,Sai and Virat will plan to save all the passengers

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Virat ( Neil Bhatt )write a note for Sai ( Ayesha Singh ), where he also wants to give some information to Sai. Satya (Harshad Arora) Sai and Virat will plan to save all the passengers. Let's wait to see the twist: will they be successful or not? This is the most dangerous mission, and we see Gitanjali come with the major twist; she is also one of the leaders of the terrorist team, and we see she fires towards Savi. Will Savi be saved or not? We have to wait to see the twist.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see Savi get saved from the gun as she is the daughter of Sai and Virat and she is smart to take a step back and save herself from the bullet. Well, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is coming with so many twists and turns that we cannot wait to see. Let's wait to see the twist on who will die and who will survive in this mission because the upcoming track is very dangerous, and viewers are also very eager to know the twist: will this trio save everyone's life or not? Let's see what will happen.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the best TV show, and now the serial is all ready to take a 20-year leap, in which we see SaiRat is no longer alive and their kids become police and doctor. Let's wait to see if the Chavan family will survive in this mission or not and who will take care of Savi and Vinayak. Well, many questions arise in the viewer's mind and we'll have the answers soon.