Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the the latest track, we can see Sai (Ayesha Singh) convinces Amba to do lavni dancing at a function. She motivates Amba to perform. Later, it will also revealed that Ninad is not the father of Satya (Harshad Arora). Who will be the father of Satya? Let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 Poll: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora - Who from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio should get locked in Salman Khan's show? VOTE NOW

Satya moves back and frees Sai from his name-sake relationship

On the other side, Satya, Virat, and Sai stand on the same level, where they are all honored by the police committee. In the upcoming track of "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin," we see that Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Satya (Harshad Arora)drink and talk to each other about who does Sai (Ayesha Singh)really love. Let us wait to see what Sai answers. It might be possible that Sai has now chosen her husband, but viewers speculate that now Satya moves back and frees Sai from his name-sake relationship. But what about Amba? She will accept Satya's decision or not? Let's wait to see some interesting tracks in the show. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai confirms her exit; reveals the actual reason behind cast quitting the show

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see so many interesting twists and turns where we can see history repeating itself. At that time, the story involved Pakhi, Sai and Virat, and Pakhi finally left. Now, Sai, Satya and Virat are back, and this time viewers speculate that Satya will leave because the fans once again want to see his favorite couple, SaiRat and his family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani unveils the sad truth of Amba and Ninad's past

But before that, Sai will reveal all the truth about Satya and give him justice because it is possible that Satya is the son of the late Nagesh Chavan, and this was the major track when it came in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. We will wait to see when Bhavani knows the truth about her late husband, Nagesh Chavan. Will she accept Satya and his sister, Amba?