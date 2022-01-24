Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's 'arrogance' while signing divorce papers triggers hilarious memes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode 417 SPOILER ALERT: , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most-watched TV shows on Indian Television. It tells the tale of Virat, sai and Pakhi, essentially. However, of late, the makers had introduced a new track with Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz. Shruti is the wife of Sada, a Naxalite who turns terrorist. Sada was Virat's friend. When Sada was on his deathbed, Virat made him a promise to look after Shruti and his unborn child. And now Virat and Sai's relationship has been affected terribly. They are on a verge of divorce. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai aka Ayesha Singh grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava; fans say 'you are on fire'

Yes, you read that right. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, y'all will see Sai inviting Virat to Chavan Niwas to end things. Virat aka Neil Bhatt is unaware of Sai's intentions. Sai believes she should not come between Virat, Shruti and Sahas. She wants to end her marriage with Virat and move on as well. And to move on, she feels that her marriage to Virat should also come to an end. Now, in the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Virat entering Chavan Nivas. He overhears Sai revealing her motive to call Virat home. Sai tells the family that it is important for her to get a divorce. Sai tells Bhavani Kaku that there is nothing left between Virat and her and hence they should part ways legally. We also see Virat offering his pen to Sai to sign the divorce papers. Now, while doing the same, fans have noted that Virat doesn't have any remorse but instead has arrogance on his face. And it has led to memes and trolling. Check out the tweets here:

What the hell is V so proud of that he is mocking S in the precap..His expressions feel as though she is staying with another man & he is doing a favor by signing the divorce papers. She is trying to trigger him to tell the truth but that mannbuddhi??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sabin (@sajash5) January 24, 2022

This paidashi beakaal virat only chant no one understands me( but when he understands other no introspection). Still he is not coming out of his I,me nd myself attitude. No shame for making his parent's cry, no shame for his actions, shameless man of itv#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/LtUi8v3zbC — Winnethepooh (@Winnethepooh122) January 24, 2022

*Watching Raja Babu act arrogant for no reason these days*#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/gbnCEdS1UM — GogoJi? (@GogoJiApkaGhgra) January 24, 2022

Precap mein

clown creative director dikhana kiya chahti hain sai and traitor virat ki facial Expression se ..kuch bhi lllloooks like traitor virat mocking her and sai is shocked or surprised by traitor virat behavior #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin — Dr. SK MD KAMRUL HASAN (@SkMdKamrulHasan) January 24, 2022

In precap Virat was signing paper like he was doing big favour to Sai, what was that reaction....?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Unique Fan (@UniqueFan6) January 24, 2022

This man is ready to be suspended from job, get divorced,badnamm the family, betray nation for a vada??

????

Writers how can you write such a nonsense ,non relastic script ??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/54vESxVoYN — mann_ki_maalik (@SakhiTweets) January 24, 2022

tomorrow I want to see this ? ..reason behind this formations #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/WQckJbccm9 — BRR(roja) (@BRPk331) January 24, 2022

Fans are unhappy where the track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going. For weeks now, they had been trying to get the makers to change the track and bring back SaiRat together. Before the introduction of Sada and Shruti's track, Sai and Virat were about to confess their feelings for each other. Fans had been looking forward to the same. However, the makers brought in the twist.