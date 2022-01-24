Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's 'arrogance' while signing divorce papers triggers hilarious memes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans think Virat (Neil Bhatt) is being arrogant while signing divorce papers brought by Sai (Ayesha Singh). Virat and Sai are the most loved TV couples, will they truly separate?