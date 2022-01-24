Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's 'arrogance' while signing divorce papers triggers hilarious memes

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode 417 SPOILER ALERT: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most-watched TV shows on Indian Television. It tells the tale of Virat, sai and Pakhi, essentially. However, of late, the makers had introduced a new track with Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz. Shruti is the wife of Sada, a Naxalite who turns terrorist. Sada was Virat's friend. When Sada was on his deathbed, Virat made him a promise to look after Shruti and his unborn child. And now Virat and Sai's relationship has been affected terribly. They are on a verge of divorce. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai aka Ayesha Singh grooves to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava; fans say 'you are on fire'
Yes, you read that right. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, y'all will see Sai inviting Virat to Chavan Niwas to end things. Virat aka Neil Bhatt is unaware of Sai's intentions. Sai believes she should not come between Virat, Shruti and Sahas. She wants to end her marriage with Virat and move on as well. And to move on, she feels that her marriage to Virat should also come to an end. Now, in the precap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Virat entering Chavan Nivas. He overhears Sai revealing her motive to call Virat home. Sai tells the family that it is important for her to get a divorce. Sai tells Bhavani Kaku that there is nothing left between Virat and her and hence they should part ways legally. We also see Virat offering his pen to Sai to sign the divorce papers. Now, while doing the same, fans have noted that Virat doesn't have any remorse but instead has arrogance on his face. And it has led to memes and trolling. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma dances on Pushpa song Saami Saami; hubby Neil Bhatt’s comment grabs attention
Fans are unhappy where the track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going. For weeks now, they had been trying to get the makers to change the track and bring back SaiRat together. Before the introduction of Sada and Shruti's track, Sai and Virat were about to confess their feelings for each other. Fans had been looking forward to the same. However, the makers brought in the twist. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin track change, Shehnaaz Gill back with a bang, Naagin 6 and more
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.