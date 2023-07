Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the Savi (Bhavika Sharma) family searched for her all around and reached Ishaa Mam's house. On the other side, Ishaa Mam's driver takes Savi to the bus stop, and finally, Savi goes to Pune for her admission. Well, we see that Savi takes her first step into her dream. Savi will remember all her beautiful memories and also take the vow that She will again buy Chavan Niwas and fulfill all her dreams. On the other side, Savi will get stuck with the two goons, who are very dangerous for her. But our fighter, Savi, will handle her situation and save her life from them. Well, we see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) missing Reeva (Sumit Singh). and also remember how she left him. Well, Ishaan only hates women. Let's wait to see the journey of how Savi and Ishaan will marry? Also Read - Ayesha Singh visits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets for the first time after quitting; fans wish to see Sai again on the show in flashback tracks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has reached Bhosle University, and suddenly Jugnu comes and sits with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi's shoulder.Well, destiny has already planned that they will reunite, but we just want to see the story of how Savi and Ishaan marry and come close to each other. We see that Savi meets with Ishaan's father, and he is really impressed with her, but we see the Bhosle family put one condition in front of her: if she marries Ishaan, then she has to be admitted to the Bhosle Institute. Well, Savi has no option to choose any one thing, so it might be possible she said yes to them, but what about Akka Saheb? Will she give permission to Savi to pursue further studies? Let's see what happens next.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin is going to be a super interesting track. As we may see in future tracks, Isaan explained his past in front of Savi. Well, she will also be ready for this, as she has only one dream as an become IAS officer. She has no interest in love. So we may see that, depending on the mutual understanding, Savi and Ishaan will marry each other, and now viewers are eagerly excited to see the upcoming twists and turns.