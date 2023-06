Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see a lot of drama and action in the plane, and we see that Gitanjali is also one of the main terrorists. She is the wife of Ramakant Pujary, and she is the main commander of their group. Gitanjali fires a gun in Savi's head, but we see that this gun will shoot another woman. Later on, we see that Savi (Aria Sarkaria) gets really scared to see this, and Sai (Ayesha Singh)tells Savi a story about avoiding fear and making her brave. Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very emotional, as we see that all are scared of losing their lives.

Ghum Hai kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai ( Ayesha Singh ) take a pilot in business class to get his treatment as he is suffering from panic attacks. We see Virat ( Neil Bhatt ) call her and tell her that if she gets a chance, she should move away. Later on, we see Sai confidently tell him that she won't leave him and that if she goes, she will go with him. Well, the upcoming track is going to finally end because, as we see in future tracks, it will take a leap of least 20 years. We may see an interesting track in which the DSP demand that Ramakant Pujary be released, and because of the safety of passengers, the police will release him later on. We may see that they put a bomb in the plane, and we may see that everyone is safe to get out of the plane, but it might be possible that Satya Virat and Sai will die in bomb blasts.

In the future tracks of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that eventually the story takes a leap, and we will see the new promo release. Once again this promo is released by Rekha ji, we see Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, aka Ishaan, and Savi play lead roles. We see that Savi's life will also be like her mother's. Savi is married to Ishaan, but he is in love with someone else. Let's see if their marriage will turn into their love or not, like Sai and Virat. Let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha talks about respect being most important in love; fans feel she is talking about Amitabh Bachchan