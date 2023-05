Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) tries her best to make her family proud, but because of some misunderstanding, the Lavani function stopped. But Sai again stood up for her family and talked to the committee, and they decided to start a lavani program. Later, we can see Amba and all the family start their lavani dance. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: As Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh show gears up for leap; here's what insiders say [Exclusive]

Satya will sacrifice his love

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Satya (Harshad Arora) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) get drunk and pour their hearts out to each other. Later, we can see that Sai (Ayesha Singh) overhear what Satya and Virat said. Let's wait to see what Sai will choose: will she again accept Virat's love over their responsibility? Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin viewers will see a love triangle once again. Let's wait to see who in this love triangle will sacrifice his love either Virat or Satya Well, it is speculated that Satya will sacrifice his love as he knows that Sai still loves Virat.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future, the track is going to involve Satya's identity, as he is called an illegitimate child, but soon Sai will know the truth about Satya's (Harshad Arora) identity. Soon Amba will get a heart attack and she will be hospitalized before she has something to say to Sai. She tells him that Satya is the son of the late Nagesh Chavan. It seems Bhavani is unaware of the truth. Let's wait to see the upcoming track when Bhavani learns the truth about her husband, apologizes to her sister, gives Satya a Chavan family name, and also accepts him as a brother and takes him to Chavan Niwas.