Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaa will be at the Bhosle University to inspect the college, but Yashwant Rao and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) get shocked to see her. They behave very coldly with her and don't even give her a respectful welcome. On the other side, we see Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) handing them documents and telling them that she will return the next day. Well, Ishaan goes to talk with Ishaa about how she can take their college up for inspection, but Ishaa is not ready for this drama at the moment. And finally, they have to give her all the rights and information that she needs. Later on, we see Ishaa attend the lecture of Ishaan and feel very proud as Ishaan teaches the students from the heart. But Ishaan hates his mother and insults her again. Well, it looks like it will take a long time before the misunderstandings get cleared.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) wants the management files. But Yashwant Rao gets very scared because he has hidden so many secrets. But Ishaa has come to solve everything. Let's wait to see how Yashwant Rao saves himself now from getting exposed. Will he cross all the limits and try to harm Ishaa and Savi? Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running Hindi tv shows, and viewers love the latest track as Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) have finally succeeded in their mission. But again, Yashwant Rao and Surekha make a big plan to destroy Savi and Ishaa's lives. Let's wait to see if Ishaan can solve the mystery behind Yashwant Rao and Surekha's plans.

Savi life is in danger



In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the college students have arranged a Ganesh festival celebration during which goons plan to kill Savi. Let's see what the real intention of Yashwant Rao is, but we see that Savi and Ishaa come to save each other and finally, we see in the promo that the goons have shot the gun. But have they shot Savi? Will Ishaan do his all to save Savi? Will this tragic incident bring them closer? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife to know all this and more about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.