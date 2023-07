Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) misses his love Reeva (Sumit Singh) badly, and suddenly his friend Pratik came to handle him. Later on, we see that Ishaan's father waits for Savi, and he also talks with her elder brother. Savi is the brightest student they have to admit to their college. but Savi reached late and Ishaan's fathers left. On the other side, we see Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) and Savi's so-called inlaws reaching Ishaa mam school. Now she warns her that if they create any scene, she will call the police and say everything they did with Savi. and we see the watchman throw Savi out of the college. Well, we see that Savi's (Bhavika Sharma) journey is going to be very difficult. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi, Ishaan choose each other for namesake; will he help her escape Akka Saheb's diktats?

Savi gets admitted in Ishaan's college

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will not admit Savi to his college because he hates his mother, and Ishaa sends Savi to his college. Well, now Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will decide that she will get admitted to Bhosle College based on her capabilities. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Savi do anything now? On the other side, we see Pratik make Ishaan understand about his mother. Will Ishaan ever understand the pain of his mother as well as that of Savi? Also Read - Ayesha Singh visits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets for the first time after quitting; fans wish to see Sai again on the show in flashback tracks

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television. And the latest track is very interesting in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, in which we see that fate clears all the way to reunite Savi and Ishaan. Well, now that the cold war has started between Ishaan and Savi, Ishaan is trying his best to convince himself that he will not give Savi admission to his college. On the other side, Savi is also wov to herself that she will get admitted to this college. Let's see who will win this cold battle. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi marries Ishaan for the sake of her dreams, will he support her?

Trending Now

in the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we may see that bhosle college put one final competition and announced that who will get more marks their seat will reserved well there is only one seat and viewers knows that this seat for Savi.Now Ishaan has to get admitted Savi in his college and finally Savi raeched at one step come close towards her dream now Savi has to fight many more struggles in her life will she also get one life partner who always protect her lets see what will happenes?