Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) drinking, and theyboth talked their heart out about Sai (Ayesha Singh) and how they love her, but they bothtold each other that Sai will love Virat, and Virat said that Sai loves Satya, but we willhave to wait to see what Sai will do: will Sai ever love Satya or will she never forgetVirat's love? On the other side, Amba gets impressed with Sai and accepts her daughter-in-law.

Will Virat really die?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a major twist when we see Satya (Harshad Arora) admitted to the hospital and Virat (Neil Bhatt) missing. Well, viewers are speculating onsocial media that in this accident, Satya is playing games and push Virat down the cliff.Let's wait to see an interesting track that will help Sai find out the truth about thisaccident. Let's wait to see the twist: will Virat really die?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show has gained much popularity after Satya's entry. It isbeing reported that the story will take a short leap where we can see Satya's truthrevealed in front of family and he is in jail so is it for what happened to Virat? Let'swait to see the twist when only Sai will take care of the family. In Ghum Hai Kisikey PyaarMeiin, we can expect many twists after the leap because we see that Amba will reveal thatSatya is the son of the late Nagesh Chavan, and Bhavani will also apologize to her and accept her.