Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Virat (Neil Bhatt) takes a stand and firms up courage and kills one terrorist. Sai (Ayesha Singh) will also hit Gitanjali Devi. Finally, police enter the plane, and everyone will be saved from the terrorist. On the other side, we see Sai tell Gitanjali Devi what true love is. We see that all the passengers get out of the plane safely. Ashwini makes Sai and Virat realize that they cannot live without each other. Bhavani asks Savi to go, but Savi clearly says that she will go with her Aai. Finally, Satya takes Savi with him and also takes a promise from Sai that she will say yes to Virat's proposal. Well, Satya (Harshad Arora) will also save Savi from this dangerous mission but the most emotional track is coming when one terrorist will strap a bomb to Sai's body. Now, what will Virat do?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see the bomb blast, and our favourite couple, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt), will leave everybody. The upcoming track is going to be very emotional for Savi, Vinayak and all the Chavan family. And also for Satya because Satya (Harshad Arora) misses his true friend. Well finally the chapter of Sai and Virat will be closed but their memories will always be cherished in our heart. They will always be remembered as SaiRat. Let's wait to see who will take care of Savi and Vinayak and it might be possible that Satya's character will not die. But Harshad Arora has quit the show, let's wait to see the twist who will play the Satya character.

In the future, the track is very interesting, as we may see that the show takes a 20 year leap in which Savi and Vinayak grow big, and we may see that Savi becomes a police officer and Vinayak becomes a doctor. In the new promo, which was introduced by Rekha Ji, we see that Shakti Arora, aka Ishaan, loves some other girl, but he has to marry Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma. Their story is also similar to Sai and Virat. Now we wait to see the upcoming love story of Savi and also see that Savi is exactly like her mother; she will also choose responsibility over her love. We have to wait to see the twist, will Savi and Ishaan will also be separated in future, like Sai and Virat. Well, viewers are not ready to see once again a loved couple will separate. Let's see what happens next.