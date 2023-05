Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Satya (Harshad Arora) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) talking in the car, and suddenly Satya gets injured, and Virat goes out to Sai's house. Well, it is more interesting to see that, but what happens to them? Who will kill Satya? It might be Virat. Well, let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - TRP List Week 20: Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to trump over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [TOP 10 TV shows]

Satya is serious and does not remember anything about what happened to him

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that Satya (Harshad Arora) is serious and does not remember anything about what happened to him. Sai (Ayesha Singh)and all the family members of Satya will suspect Virat, but he will also not remember anything. It may be possible that this is the master plan of Bhavani because she is the one who did not like Amba and her son. Well, we see in the coming episodes that the police arrest Virat and start an investigation on him, but he clearly tells them that he does not remember anything.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show has given its viewers so many twists and turns that, in the future track of episodes, we may see Satya die due to his major accident, and Virat is in jail for planning Satya's accident. Later on, we can see that Sai takes the help of the police and starts an investigation to find out who did this. Later on, she discovers all the truth about Bhavani, and Virat is going to be released from jail. Later on, we may see that Satya's mother accepts Virat as her son, and she will give her permission to remarry Virat. As viewers are very excited to see their favourite couple, SaiRat, on the screen, this will be the happy ending climax for the show, and soon the serial will take a leap. Albeit, without the main leads Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora.