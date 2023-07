Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaan ( Shakti Arora) reached his cabin, where he saw that Savi ( Bhavika Sharma) sleeps in his cabin. We see Savi tell him that Shantanu Bhosle had called her to get admitted to his college. On the other side, we see Savi apologize to Ishaan and also make him understand her situation, but Ishaan does not like her one single percent because he knows that his Aai sent her to this college. On the other side, Harini is finally going to her husband's house as Bhavani does not like her, but will Harini go or will she also live with her love? Well, we see that Ishaan has thrown Savi out of the college, but Savi will also decide that she will take admission based on her capabilities. And finally, Shantanu tells everybody that Savi will come on the recommendation of Ishaa. Will the Bhosle family give Savi admission to their college? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi determines to join Ishaan's college on her own

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) enters one classroom and solves the mysterious question, and finally, Shantanu convinces Ishaan that Savi is the bright student and he has to support her because Bhosle College always gives opportunity to talents. We have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan understand Savi's quality and give her one chance?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiiin is one of the top-running shows on television, as viewers really love the nok jhok between Savi and Ishaan, aka Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma, and soon we may see the cute friendship start between them. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for their marriage.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see an interesting track when Akka Saheb finally meets with Savi and gives her one proposal to marry with Ishaan will Savi get ready for this? Akka saheb makes her husband understand that she thinks Savi is the perfect match for Ishaan and her family, but she will think to destroy Savi's career because she knows that Ishaa will love her, and because of her hatred, Akka Saheb will decide to ruin her career, but we have to wait to see how Ishaan will help Savi to become an IAS.