Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we see finally Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt)save everybody but the goons strap a bomb to Sai's body. We see Sai dream of a very beautiful moment in which she sees all the family members were excited for the reunion of Sai and Virat well this is the final dream of Sai later on when her dream break she sees that it is her last moment with Virat. Sai requests Virat that please go but Virat decides that if they cannot live together they will die with each other. Well the latest track is very painful for the viewers and it might be possible that every viewers are crying for the Sai and Virat aka Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. We see in their last moments they will start remembering their beautiful memories which they spent together and finally bomb will blast and the SaiRat love story will end.

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally our soldiers Sai (Ayesha Singh)and Virat (Neil Bhatt) have ended their journey and we see all the family members and even all the nation will cry at their demise. Well, now viewers are really in shock, but they are also excited to see the new love story between Savi and Ishaan. In the upcoming track, it is going to be very interesting because we see that finally the show takes a leap and Savi becomes a police officer and Vinayak becomes a doctor, and once again, Savi's love story will be like her mother's. Let's see under what circumstances Ishaan, aka Shakti Arora, will marry Savi, aka Bhavika Sharma.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi and Vinayak get older and they both take care of their family. Savi is the brave police officer and she will always give priority to her work later on we may see that the Chavan family decides that Savi get married and because of their happiness Savi will say yes as she always believes on her Aai Baba relationship. She believes that her Aai married her baba without love and if she wants true love then she will also get arranged marriage because of her family happiness. Well the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very interesting and now we have to wait to see the twist. Will the new characters also be able to spread the charm in this show or not?