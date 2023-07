In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Yaswant, Ishaan, and all the board members ask Savi so many tough questions, but Savi answers them all, and finally they have no other excuse to get Savi not admitted to their college. Now what will Yaswant and Ishaan do if they get Savi into their college? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi determines to join Ishaan's college on her own

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running TV shows. The show had recently taken a 20-year break, during which we saw Sai and Virat's children get younger and rule the show. Well, we see Vinayak is not like her Aai Baba. It might be possible that his upbringing was done by Pakhi, so he looks like her, and our Savi's upbringing was done by the fighter Sai. That's why Savi (Bhavika Sharma)is a very talented fighter. In the latest track, we saw her fight for her future. Will her dream come true?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Yashwant gets Savi admitted to her college. but he has one condition, and he wants that Savi and Ishaan get married. Well, viewers are little aware of why Yashwant wants to marry Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) because he wants to teach a lesson to Savi, and after the wedding he will not allow her to study. But it might be possible that Ishaan will support Savi, as he is not like them and values study and dreams Well, we may see that soon Savi will get a true friend who always protests her.