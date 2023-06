Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming big twist: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora starrer is going to take a shocking twist in the story with the demise of Sai and Virat. Bheema has put a bomb on Sai and Virat and his team will try to get to diffuse it somehow. However, they both will die in the blast. And now, the story will move forward 20 years. Savi's journey will be told in the new season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai clears the air on channel making Neil Bhatt and her sign a bond [Exclusive]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Chavans to ill-treat Savi?

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will see SaiRat reuniting in heaven. Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat's (Neil Bhatt) love story will be complete but will have a tragic ending. Well, as per the buzz online, Bhavani Kaku will blame Sai for the accident and Virat's death. And it will continue with Savi's life. It is said that Savi's marriage alliance will be fixed by the Chavans. They will decide to get her married to a guy. But it seems, he will ditch Savi on the altar. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt to NOT work with each other for the next five years? Here's what we know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ishan to marry Savi to protect her dignity?

Turns out, as per the reports from online entertainment websites, Ishan (Shakti Arora) is the brother of the guy who was going to marry Savi. And when he leaves Savi (Bhavika Sharma) at the altar, Ishan takes his place. Savi and her family and even his family's dignity are at stake. And hence he will take it upon himself to save it all. But the twist here is that Ishan is in love with someone else. Ishan loves Sharvari but has to marry Savi. Ishan and Savi will get into a loveless marriage. We will see history repeating itself but in a new way. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: SaiRat love story end; will Savi find true love like her mother?

Earlier, we see Virat taking up the responsibility of Sai after her father dies. Sai's father had asked Virat to take care of her. He marries her to save her from Jagtap. It was a loveless marriage but Sai and Virat eventually fell in love with each other. Will Savi and Ishan find love in each other?

Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's fans are showering love upon them for their portrayal of Sai and Virat and for entertaining them for about 3 years.