Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi has decorated her college very beautifully because of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 festival. Later on, we see that Vinayak is really against Savi and her ex-in-laws decide to kill Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) to take revenge on her. On the other side, everyone dresses up very beautifully and comes to college to attend the Ganesh festival. Later on, we see Durva again instigate Aayush and they again make plans to ruin all the preparations that Savi has done. Suddenly, a fire breaks out. But Ishaan and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) try to put it out and they both slip but save each other. But Ishaan (Shakti Arora) misunderstands Savi and blames her for whatever happened in college. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Savi handle everything and once again put up the decorations and keep up the festive spirit? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Surekha and Yashwant Rao's plan fails, will Ishaan find out the trith about his family?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the goons come behind Ishaa, but Savi misunderstands and thinks it is Ishaan whose life is in danger. Well, we see in the upcoming track that the goons point a gun at Ishaa, but Savi comes to save her. Wil Savi get hurt? Will Ishaan save Savi? Will her selfless love for Ishaa change Ishaan’s heart? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Yashwant Rao crosses all limits; plans to kill Ishaa and Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular Hindi TV shows and viewers really love the latest track as we see Savi and Ishaan continuously fighting with each other, but they also take care of each other. Well, viewers really like the ‘nok jhok wali’ chemistry between Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma, and Shakti Arora. Well, we have seen in the earlier promos of the show that Savi and Ishaan get married. Viewers are eagerly waiting for their marriage as well as their love confession, but it seems we have to wait a long time to see these beautiful tracks. Well, it might be possible in the future that Ishaan will know everything about his college reality, which Yashwant Rao and Surekha have been hiding from him. Soon, we may see that Ishaa wants help from Ishaan to expose all these things. Let's see if Ishaan helps her to protect his college’s reputation and future. Also Read - TRP report week 33 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gives tough competition to Anupamaa