In the upcoming chapter of Ghum Hai Kisiikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi goes to the classroom and solves the mysterious question of the final year. Well, we all know that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is one of the bright students, and she will crack her interview, but what about Ishaan (Shakti Arora)and Yashwant? Will they finally accept Savi's capabilities? Let's see what they do. On the other side, Savi asks Shantanu about Ishaa Mam and his relationship. Let's see if Shantanu tells everything to Savi or if he takes some time to say the truth. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Akka Saheb decides to crush Savi's dreams, will Ishaan support her?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has completed its long journey. And viewers also love this show, as promoted by Rekha Ji. Well, Sai Virat and Pakhi will lead the show in the beginning, and after their deaths, Savi, Ishaan, and Reeva, aka Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh, will lead the show. The latest track is going to be very interesting to watch for the viewers, and we have also been waiting to see so many interesting twists and turns. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi determines to join Ishaan's college on her own

Trending Now

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Savi cracked her interview, but Yashwant Bhosle is very angry and decides to take revenge on her. Well, we may see an interesting track in which Yashwant Bhosle gives one concession to Savi: because of her admission, she has to marry Ishaan. Well, let's see if Ishaan gets ready for this wedding, or will he go against it?