Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally the story goes forward after a leap and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Vinayak become young. And we see that Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) is still the same as she still believes that girls should not study as she did not want that Savi become like her mother. But Savi directly tells Bhavani Kaku that she will become an IAS officer as this is a dream of her, and Bhavani Kaku slaps Savi for this. Later on, we see Ishaan, aka Shakti Arora, come with a dashing entry in which he motivates students to do the best in their lives, and finally,we see Reeva Marathe, aka Sumit Singh, meet with Ishaan, and in their first meeting, they both get attracted to each other. Let's see where the story of this trio goes.

Watch the video how Savi stuck between her dreams and her family



In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani Kaku want Savi ( Bhavika Sharma) to get married, but Savi had a dream to study at Bhosle University, and we see she finally gets the chance to get a scholarship, but Bhavani Kaku will fix her wedding. Will Savi run out away from the house, or will she sacrifice her dream for the sake of her family? Let's see what Savi does. On the other side, Vinu trusts Bhavani Kaku that because of Sai, his baba died.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Bhavani Kaku will fix Savi's marriage with the Ishaan's brother, and he is not ready and left from his wedding. We may see that Ishaan's family forces him to marry Savi, but Ishaan (Shakti Arora) loves Reeva (Sumit Singh) . Well,if Ishaan and Savi marry, their life will also be like Sai and Virat, and it may be possible that Ishaan allows Savi to complete her studies and support her to become an IAS officer. Well, history will once again repeat itself, but viewers are hoping that Reeva will not be like Pakhi, as she always breaks the love of Sai and Virat. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Reeva also do the same thing to Savi and Ishaan? Let's wait to seethe twist.