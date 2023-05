hum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see finally Satya (Harshad Arora) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are bothfine, and Virat also gets bail from Satya's accident accusation. Later on, we will seeSatya's father come into his city, where we can see he is the kaka of Sai (Ayesha Singh), and we will wait to see the twist when he arrives at her home, where he will see thatAmba is her mother-in-law and Satya is her husband. Well, viewers are very interested tosee the twist. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Katha Ankahee and more: Which TOP TV shows' twists kept you hooked? Vote Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai (Ayesha Singh) wanting help from Virat (Neil Bhatt)as she needs to find one couple who is separated, and she will try to reunite them. Well,who are these two? It might be possible that Biju Kaka will tell her all the truth abouthis past. It might be possible that Amba and Biju's love story is now going to befulfilled, but what about Amba? Will she forgive him for cheating on her? Let's wait to seethe next twist and turn, where we can see Satya meet his father very soon, as Sai willinvite him to her home.

Virat forgives Sai

The future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be super interesting for viewers as we see so many twists when we may see that Satya meets his father and he isexplaining all his situation in front of Amba, and it might be possible that Amba forgives him, and we will see a major twist when finally Virat also forgives Sai and Satya, andsoon we may see that Satya, Virat, and Sai go on one mission where we see them all die,and the story is going to take a leap where we can see the third generation of Ghum HaiKisikey Pyaar Meiin show.