Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we finally see Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) tell all the truth in front of Biju Kaka and also tell him all the consequences that he will suffer in his surgery later on. He will also tell him all the truth about Amba: that he still loves her, and Sai and Virat will make one team and decide to reunite Amba and Vijendra. Well, we are very excited to see the twist in which we see that, finally, love is going to win. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Anupamaa thrives, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to struggle [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Chavan family really worried about saving their factories

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that the Chavan family really worried about saving their factories as they suffered from major crises in which wesee all the family bring all the jewellery and decide to sell them, but they realise thisis not enough for saving factories; they have to sell out the factories. Let's wait to seethe twist. Will Bhavani understand and recognise her mistakes, which she made with Amba? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh to unfollow Neil Bhatt too after ousting Aishwarya Sharma from her social media circle; claim fans

The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Show now will take a generation leap. It might be possiblethat after the generation leap, the serial has again taken its high TRP because we seethat the current track in the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show is not really liked by theviewers. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Sai and Virat come closer in their mission to reunite Vijendra and Amba

We may see that the upcoming episodes of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin show are going to be super entertaining, as we may see that Satya's mother and father will reunite because of Sai and Virat and also he will get his father's name and family.He also realises that Savi and Vinayak also deserve their parents and their happy family,so it might be possible that Satya will give Sai a divorce and soon SaiRat will be one.