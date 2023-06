Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) making all arrangements for Savi's (Bhavika Sharma) marriage. After the death of Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt), the Chavan family suffers a financial crisis, but Bhavani Kaku gives all her property to Vinayak for his studies, but she never supports Savi. Even she wants to study further but Bhavani Kaku is very against Savi’s progress. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Bhavani understand Savi or not? Will she ever support her? Later on, we see that Ishaan (Shakti Arora)is also very serious about his work and also motivates his students.We see in upcoming episodes that Savi, Reeva (Sumit Singh)and Ishaan is going to faced a major twist . Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

Savi is ready to get married

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Bhavani fixes Savi's marriage, and she also tells Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to not make any mistakes because, as we all see, she is very naughty and also has the ability to make her dreams come true. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Savi be ready to get married, or will she run away from home? Later on, we see that Reeva's father also decides to get her married. Well, it might be possible that Reeva's father sends her Ishaan (Shakti Arora) picture. Let's see, will they both get married? Will Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Savi both go into the same family and once again the history will repeat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Bhavani giving a strict order that Savi has to marry, and we may see that because of her family's happiness, Savi will be ready to marry. Will Savi's husband understand her like Virat understood Sai and give her all the freedom and we see Sai becoming a doctor? Well, viewers are also hoping that Savi's family will also support her and she will become an IAS officer. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist.