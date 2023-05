Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Satya's biological father who is Sai’s kaka has arrived at their house. Amba panics and refuses to meet him. Sai (Ayesha Singh) learns the truth that Biju Kaka is her father-in-law. Now Sai has one mission: to reunite Biju Kaka and Amba, and she wants help from Virat (Neil Bhatt), as Biju Kaka is also a police officer. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fahmaan Khan roped in as male lead after the leap?

Sai and Virat forgetting their differences

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) forgetting their differences and deciding to reunite Vijendra and Amba. We may see them both going out to collect evidence to prove Vijendra's innocence. We see in upcoming episodes that Vijendra coming in front of Amba and telling her everything about his situation, and he apologises to her. Later on, we may see that finally Satya's family will be complete, and Bhavani will get a shock of her life. She would be shocked to learn the truth that Satya is the son of a police officer, and she also apologises to her sister. Finally, it seems that everything is going on a happy track, but let's see what destiny decides for Virat, Satya (Harshad Arora), and Sai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future trcak of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Sai and Virat go out for a mission as Sai worked as a doctor on the police campus, and we may see that goons attack Virat, and it could be that Virat and Sai both die in this mission. Before this, they may talk to each other about their feelings and how much they love each other. Soon we may see that the story takes a leap of 20 years, during which Savi and Vinayak get young, Savi becomes a police officer, Vinayak becomes a doctor, and Satya will take care of them. He is the mother and father of both children.