Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Ishaa organize a meeting with Yashwant (Nimai Bali) and Nishikant. When she tells them about the inspections that all that she has observed in the college, Yashwant Rao gets very angry. Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) finally knows everything and is all ready to expose Yashwant Rao's 'bhrashtachar'. Later on, we see Nishikant trying to make Ishaa understand, but Ishaa is really against Yashwant Rao, and she will expose his real side. But he tries to manipulate Ishaa by saying that she is also a part of the Bhosle family. But Ishaa is only following her principles. On the other hand, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) seeks some donations for Shukla ji's mother. Meanwhile, Ishaan brings the divorce papers to Ishaa. Will Ishaa sign the divorce papers?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaaar Meiin, we see that Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) decides to kill Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) before she exposes him. Later on, Savi's ex-in-law also gets angry and decide to kill Ishaa as well as Savi for ruining their family name. Who has sent the goons? Who will get killed? Will Ishaan (Shakti Arora) be able to save Ishaa and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) from danger? All this remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

In the latest track we see that Ishaa and Savi live by their principles and because of that, their lives are at risk. In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that Savi puts her life at risk to save her guru, but soon we may see that Ishaa will know the truth behind the mastermind Yashwant Rao. Well, the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to get interesting and full of drama and action. And this tragic incident may also bring Ishaa and Ishaan closer. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.