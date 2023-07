Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) reached Harini's house, where once again Harini's inlaws taunted Savi.on the next day Savi reached Bhosle College for her interview; later on, we see once again that Savi and Ishaan started their cute nok jhok wali fights. As we see, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) warns Savi, that he will try his best so that she does not get passed in her interview. Later on, we see Ishaan and all the board members starting their interview. Well, we see that Ishaan asked her so many questions, and we see that Savi answered them very correctly, but Ishaan gives Savi one challenge in sports; he challenges her to win a basketball match. Well, we have to wait to see if the twist will be that Savi can win against Ishaan in a basketball match. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan and Savi give in and get married, but will they ever fall in love?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) are practicing for their match on the spectator side. Savi is getting nervous because she will not be the champion of basket ball, and we see that Ishaan is a very good basketball player. The upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to be very interesting to watch because viewers also love to watch Savi and Ishaan together. Let's see who will win this match. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Yaswant wants to teach a lesson to Savi, will Ishaan become the shield for her?

Savi answered all the questions



Trending Now

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love to watch the latest track of this show, as we see all tracks now revolve around Savi and Ishaan, and we see how they become friends. After this basket ball match, we may see that finally Ishaan admitted Savi in his college.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we may see that, Yashwant gets very angry. Because of Savi, as she finally gets a chance to admitted to the college, on the other side, it might be possible that because of his revenge, Yashwant gave one condition to Savi: if she wants to become IAS, she has to marry Ishaan, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan and Savi easily marry each other and accept each other? Well, we see in the promo that Savi and Ishaan will be married, but we have to wait to see the twist: how they will marry and how their love story will unfold.