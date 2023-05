Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Sai (Ayesha Singh) knows the truth: that her Bijukaka is the father of Satya (Harshad Arora). Later on, we see Amba crying and talkingabout her past in front of Sai. Now that Sai is sure that her Biju kaka will never do thisto anyone, she will take the help of Virat (Neil Bhatt), and she will reunite Amba andVijendra. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Sai get success or not? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowed each other on Instagram? Netizens bring in Shiv Thakare angle [Read Tweets]

Vijendra wrote a letter for Amba

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin,we see that Sai (Ayesha Singh)and Virat (Neil Bhatt)start aninvestigation on Vijendra, and we may see that they find out that Vijendra wrote a letterfor Amba, and Sai gets very happy to see this letter and they hug each other. This is themoment when they realize that this is the truth that they showed Amba, and finally she willforgive him. In this letter, Vijendra writes that he was ready to come to Mandap, butsuddenly some goons attacked him, and he was in a coma for nine months. When he recovered, he tried his best to find out about Amba, but he failed.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that finally Satya's familywill be completed, and now he realizes that Sai also deserves the same, and soon we seeSatya request Sai to give him divorce and remarry Virat. Well, we see that Ghum Hai KisikeyPyaar Meiin will end on a happy note, where we can see Satya make his love sacrifice andtry to reunite Sai and Virat. Well, viewers are also very excited to see their favouritecouple, SaiRat, together.