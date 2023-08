Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Harini's inlaws taunt Savi and take all the money with her later on we see, Ishaan is really upset because of Reeva, as she sends him so many gifts. And finally, Ishaan reached out to psychiatrist to deal with his pain. On the other side, Savi is really upset about her college fees. Now what will she do? Later on, we see Harini giving her bangles to Savi. And finally, Savi gets some hopes of taking admission to the college, but destiny plays with her, and these bangles become the only silver ornaments. Now what will Savi do? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Ishaan become part of Savi's dream to become an IAS?

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has reached her college, and seeing her name on the front board, She will get super excited, but she will again get upset because of fees, and suddenly Ishaa Mam (Manasi Salvi) comes and gives her all the fees. Well, finally, Savi's hurdles are gone, but Ishaan (Shakti Arora), who will hate his mother, clearly said to Savi that she may be intelligent and have all the capacities, but because of Ishaa Mam, he will hate her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: how will Savi develop this anger into love?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist