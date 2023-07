Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is all set to go for her exam, but Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) is very excited for Savi's marriage. Savi is the daughter of Sai, and she is a fighter. She will fight for her dream, and we see that Savi plays tricks and sends Bhavani to the temple. Later on, she goes out for her exams, but she faces a major hurdle as her scooter breaks down. She also has to reach home on time. We see Reeva and Ishaan driving in a car, and Savi will break his car window. Finally, with the help of Ishaan (Shakti Arora), Savi will reach Bhosle College. Well, this is the first step. When Savi and Ishaan's paths are the same, let's wait to see how and where they unite. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan to accidentally marry Savi instead of Reeva?

Reeva and Ishaan love each other

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Reeva (Sumit Singh) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora)as childhood friends, but destiny decides something else for them. They are both in love with each other, but we have to see the interesting twist: Ishaan and Savi (Bhavika Sharma)will get married. Will history repeat itself? Will Savi also suffer in her relationship like her mother? But one can say that there is going to be a lot of entertainment and drama in the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Bhavani adamant to get Savi married; history to repeat with Reeva turning villain like Pakhi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is among the top five shows on the TRP charts. It was earlier headlined by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. The serial has enough entertainment, action, drama, and romance. Well, recently the serial a 20 years leap, and now we see the story of the third generation of the Chavan family, which involves Savi and Vinayak. Ishaan, and Reeva also make for important characters. Soon, we will also see Vinayak make an appearance in the show. Also Read - TRP List Week 25: Anupamaa retains top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin hijack sequence brings back all SaiRat fans and numbers [View Full List]

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Savi breaking the window car of Ishaan, but she does not know the truth that the owner of the Bhosle College is Ishaan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ishaan give her permission to give her exam, or will he be suspended? Well, it might be possible that if Ishaan knows that Savi's intention is to do this, he will give her permission because Ishaan wants the students to achieve their dreams. Let's wait to see the interesting twists and turns that will soon come in the show of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.