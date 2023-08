Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi takes Harini's bangles to the store, and the manager calls Harini's father-in-law. Well, destiny also plays with her, and they come and take the bangles from her. On the other side, the Ishaan family wants that Ishaan (Shakti Arora) will stay happy as always, and we see his Akka Saheb and Kaka Saheb cheering up. Later on, we see Harini's husband come into the college and instigate Ishaan. Well, everyone is against Savi, but her guru, Ishaa (Manasi Salvi), came with the college fees and also warned Yashwant Bhosle that she brought the court case, and now they have to give the admission to Savi. Well, finally, we see that Ishaan will admit Savi (Bhavika Sharma) to his college. Let's see what happens in the next episode. Will Ishaan finally realize the capabilities of Savi? Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally gets the admission and takes her first step to follow her dream. but her seniors were ragging at her and locked her in the bathroom. Well, Savi has faced so many struggles in her life, but viewers are hoping that she will finally reach her dream. Let's see how many hurdles are in her way. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Ishaan starts hating his mother for supporting Savi; Will Savi change him?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top-running shows on television and always takes the stand on the third number. This show gives so much drama and romance to the viewers as we see Virat and Sai, who get married out of compulsion, but thereafter they will become an immortal couple, for their country,they both sacrificed their lives. Now, after the 20-year leap, their daughter, Savi Chauhan, wants to become an IAS officer and wants to do something for her country. Well, let's see Savi also reach her dream as she finds her true love. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns that are on the way to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Will Ishaan become part of Savi's dream to become an IAS?

Trending Now

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Yashwant Rao Bhosle was very angry at Ishaa's moves as she got admitted to Savi's college, so it might be possible because of the revenge that Yashwant Rao took a decision for Ishaan, and he wants to know that Savi will marry Ishaan (Shakti Arora) . Well, it is going to be very interesting to see how Savi and Ishaan get to their wedding.