Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 4: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) take care of her Ishaa Mam, and we see Ishaan come to see her. Savi confronts him and makes him see sense so that he also loves and respects his Aai for who she is. Once again, we see a cute nok-jhok between Ishaan and Savi. On the other side, Yashwant Rao (Nimai Bali) and Surekha Bhosle get scared and stop Ishaan (Shakti Arora) from meeting his Aai, but Ishaan says that he will fulfill his responsibility and go to meet his mother. Well, finally, Savi knows that Ishaa Mam knows every truth about the scam at Bhosle College, and she promises her that she would catch the real culprit. We see that the police came to inspect the Bhosle house, and Savi also came with the report. Now, we have to wait to see the twist: will Savi finally prove that Yashwant Rao is the main culprit?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Savi decide to find the proof; thus, she goes to the Bhosle house at midnight, where Ishaan calls the police and gets Savi arrested for trespassing. Will Ishaan finally learn the truth about his family? Or will he continue doubting Savi and his mom Ishaa?

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it might be possible that once again Ishaan and Savi join their hands together and decide to catch the real killer, we may see that this incident brings a twist in Ishaan's life and finally he reunites with his mother as he finds the real intention of his mother. Let's wait to see how many twists and turns are on the way on the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers especially love the acting of Savi and Ishaan, aka Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora. In the latest track the two are again on a new mission. Let's see if Ishaan gets to know the truth and accept his Aai.