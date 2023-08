Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Ishaa Mam comes to the Bhosle college to give support to Savi. Later on, she asks Yashwant Rao and Ishaan why they bother Savi (Bhavika Sharma) if she clears all her interviews and why she will not get admitted to the college. On the other hand, we see that Savi will not bring her certificate, but finally, Ishaa Mam gives them all the documents and gets Savi admitted to the college. Later on, we see Ishaa and Shantanu talk about Ishaan's life, and finally, Shantanu tells Ishaa that Reeva (Sumit Singh) also left her, which is why Ishan is suffering a lot. Well, we have to wait to see the twist.will Ishaa (Manasi Salvi) came to Bhosle's house to take care of Ishaan. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Yaswant Rao Bhosle plays with Savi and Ishaan's lives, but will they give in?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Spoiler Alert

In the upcoming track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Savi (Bhavika Sharma) is really happy to get admitted to the college. But her seniors tortured her and locked her in the bathroom. But soon we may see that Savi will spread her magic in the classroom and throughout the college. Well, we have to wait to see if the twist will finally Ishaan accepts the truth that Savi has all the capabilities to make an IAS. Let's see what happens next.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top TV shows, and the latest tracks were very interesting to watch for the viewers. As we see, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi will continue to have tashan baji, and the viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist when Sav and Ishaan get married and think about each other's happiness. Let's see how long the viewers have to wait to see the twist.

In the future track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see that Yashwant Rao and Akka Saheb make plans to ruin Savi's and Ishaa's lives, so Akka Saheb gives the idea to Yashwant Rao that if Savi and Ishaan get married, she will ruin her dream as well as her happiness, but will Ishaan help Savi get out of this? Let's see what happens.